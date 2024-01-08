Sunglass-style augmented reality glasses unveiled, will compete with Apple Vision Pro

XREAL, an augmented reality (AR) company that is concentrating its efforts on glasses, has announced that a new pair of AR sunglasses is hitting the market. Introducing Air 2 Ultra priced at $699.
Air 2 Ultra can currently be ordered by developers, who are expected to receive their shipment sometime in March. XREAL's latest offering is the most recent device to start competing with the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro.
As for what the Air 2 Ultra can do, the company explains via a press release that the sunglasses feature "spatial computing," which projects a floating image in front of the users' eyes, and with its dual 3D cameras located on each side of the glasses it's mapping the environment surrounding the user, while simultaneously tracking hand movement. Notably, the Air 2 Ultra features a full six degrees of freedom or 6DOF tracking.
The Air 2 Ultra provides a 56-degree field of view, 500 nits of brightness, and a 1080p screen at a 120Hz refresh rate for each eye. The weight of the AR sunglasses is 80 grams, and they come with a range of connectivity options, with support for macOS, Windows, Samsung Android phones, and the iPhone 15.
