Sunglass-style augmented reality glasses unveiled, will compete with Apple Vision Pro

An augmented reality company has revealed a new competitor to offerings from Meta and Meta, with the new AR sunglasses entering the market at $699.

Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

XREAL, an augmented reality (AR) company that is concentrating its efforts on glasses, has announced that a new pair of AR sunglasses is hitting the market. Introducing Air 2 Ultra priced at $699.

Sunglass-style augmented reality glasses unveiled, will compete with Apple Vision Pro 3615
Open Gallery 2

Air 2 Ultra can currently be ordered by developers, who are expected to receive their shipment sometime in March. XREAL's latest offering is the most recent device to start competing with the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro.

As for what the Air 2 Ultra can do, the company explains via a press release that the sunglasses feature "spatial computing," which projects a floating image in front of the users' eyes, and with its dual 3D cameras located on each side of the glasses it's mapping the environment surrounding the user, while simultaneously tracking hand movement. Notably, the Air 2 Ultra features a full six degrees of freedom or 6DOF tracking.

The Air 2 Ultra provides a 56-degree field of view, 500 nits of brightness, and a 1080p screen at a 120Hz refresh rate for each eye. The weight of the AR sunglasses is 80 grams, and they come with a range of connectivity options, with support for macOS, Windows, Samsung Android phones, and the iPhone 15.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$69.89$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2024 at 8:01 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, prnewswire.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags