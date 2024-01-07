Samsung unveils the first 'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub' controller for its Smart TVs

Samsung Gaming Hub is the home of Xbox Game Pass and GeForce NOW cloud gaming on Samsung smart devices, and it's finally getting an official controller.

Samsung Gaming Hub is a great feature in Smsung's range of Smart TVs, bringing all the biggest cloud gaming services into a single hub - Xbox Game Pass, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, and more. Samsung Gaming Hub is also included in the company's latest Odyssey Monitors and portable projectors.

REPLAY Wireless Controller 'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub,' image credit: Samsung.

Supporting Bluetooth and wired controllers, Samsung is finally set to debut its first gaming peripherals at CES 2024. The new REPLAY Wireless Controller is 'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub' and was developed in a partnership between Samsung and gaming accessory maker PDP.

It sports the Gaming Hub icon on an Xbox-logo-style button that launches you into Samsung Gaming Hub.

Other features include a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 40 hours of playtime, low-latency Bluetooth with a 30-foot range, and the ability to control your Samsung Smart TV volume or even turn it on/off - with these additional controls intuitively mapped to the d-pad.

The REPLAY Wireless Controller in Midnight Blue is available to pre-order via PDP for $49.99 USD. As the first licensed controller with Samsung Gaming Hub features, the company wants to expand the program to include more accessories from additional partners.

"Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences," said Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics. "Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the 'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub' program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub."