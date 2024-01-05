Say hello to the iPhone 16 Pro months before it's announced

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might have only been on sale for the last few months, but the rumors are already very much flying as to what the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have to offer. We've been hearing tidbits for weeks now, and a new report adds a series of new renders to the mix as well.

The new renders, shown by MacRumors and based on a look at prototype versions of the iPhone 16 Pro, give us a new look at what the updated versions of Apple's best iPhones will look like. The renders show the two iPhones in a Natural Titanium colorway, the go-to for iPhone buyers since September, although it's possible that it will see a change in hue by the time Apple officially announces these new models.

According to previous rumors the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have slightly larger displays of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. Those figures are bumps over the 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches of the Pro iPhones that you can buy from any Apple Store today. It's been suggested that the size increase is to allow Apple to squeeze the 5x tetraprism lens into the iPhone 16 Pro having been unable to fit it into the iPhone 15 Pro, but time will tell on that one.

The biggest and most interesting thing you'll notice on the renders is the addition of the rumored Capture button, something that MacRumors has itself been reporting for a little while now. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to sport Action buttons, like the iPhone 15 Pro models, with the addition of a new Capture button below the power button on the right-side of the device.

What the Capture button will do isn't immediately clear, but the name suggests that it might be used to quickly and easily take photos and videos, but there is also the chance it could have a modicum of customizability just like the Action button. This is something else that we will have to wait and see, and more details could leak as we edge our way towards September.

Beyond the screen size and new button, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max look largely identical to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There had been a suggestion Apple could ditch the current Dynamic Island design in favor of a smaller hole-punch camera cutout, but that now seems unlikely based on this leak.

Apple isn't expected to unveil the new iPhones until September, so there is plenty of time for more leaks before then.