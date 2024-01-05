This case turns your iPhone into a BlackBerry wannabe

When Steve Jobs announced the iPhone 14 years ago one of the biggest things that he made a point of reminding people of was the fact that the switch to an on-screen keyboard was a game-changer. Previously, phones like the BlackBerry models offered physical QWERTY keyboards and that was seen as a real selling point over the dumb phones of the time. Apple said that software keyboards allowed more flexibility, letting the on-screen keyboard change and adapt to whatever was needed at the time. That was all very true, but there's still something about clicking away on a physical keyboard that has its merits. And now you can do that on your iPhone, too.

That's thanks to Clicks, a new typing accessory that adds a physical QWERTY keyboard to the bottom of your iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, or iPhone 15 Pro Max and includes additional features Those features include keyboard shortcuts for quickly returning to the Home screen, opening Spotlight, and more. Apps that support physical keyboards will also have their own shortcuts as well, especially if they have an iPad counterpart. On top of that, the Clicks accessory is also backlit so that you will be able to easily see your keys as you type in the dark, too.

Buying a new Clicks accessory will start from $139, and the iPhone 14 Pro model is already available for February 1 delivery. Those with an iPhone 15 Pro will see their new keyboard in mid-March. while iPhone 15 Pro Max owners will have to wait until early spring, unfortunately. Two colors are offered; BumbleBee (yellow) and London Sky (gray) although we're told that more colors could well be on the way depending on feedback.

There is no denying that this isn't a cheap accessory. But it appears to be one that will scratch an itch for some people and if that's you, you really could do a lot worse than take the Clicks keyboard for a spin. It's more than just a new way to type - by removing the software keyboard iOS is given some screen space back, allowing more of your apps to be shown on-screen at any given moment. That can be a huge deal if you're working with a large document, for example, and the same goes for when you're livestreaming from your iPhone, too. Whatever you're doing, getting back the space normally taken up by a keyboard seems like a great idea to us.