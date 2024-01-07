Sony to ship 18.5 million PS5s next fiscal year, will push PS5 total to 81.9 million

The total installed base for Sony's PlayStation 5 console could break 80 million+ by March 2025, analysts have predicted.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sony Interactive Entertainment expects to ship 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles throughout Fiscal Year 2023, which is the current period that ends on March 31, 2024. This target is the largest and most ambitious hardware shipment in PlayStation history, and results from the first half of the year (Q1-Q2 FY23) show that Sony is still 16 million consoles away from this goal.

This might not be the only big shipment fusillade that Sony is planning. According to a Games Industry.biz article, Japanese analyst firm Toyo Securities believes that Sony will ship 18.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the next Fiscal Year 2024 timeline.

3

If Sony can achieve its 25 million sales target for FY23, and then another 18.5 million consoles shipped for FY24, then the PlayStation 5's total worldwide cumulative lifetime shipments would sit at 81.9 million.

These trends align with the PS4's past performance; on an aligned basis, the PlayStation 4 achieved back-to-back shipments of 20 million and 19 million across FY16 and FY17, respectively.

The forecast assumes that Sony can secure an adequate number of parts contracts without compromising proft too much--Sony wants to sell and ship all PS5 consoles at a profit and not a loss. To its credit, the Japanese electronics giant has made great strides in reducing the costs of console shipments through multiple hardware revisions, including the new PS5 Slim model that makes all units disc-less by default.