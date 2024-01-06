The new T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD from TeamGroup can hit read speeds of 14,000 MB/s

TeamGroup is bringing its 14,000 MB/s T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD to CES 2024, and it's got a new energy-efficient InnoGrit controller.

TeamGroup is bringing its latest SSD to CES 2024, the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, which uses InnoGrit's new 12nm, multi-core, IG5666 controller, delivering high-performance and improved efficiency. The 2,400 MT/s NAND flash with DRAM and SLC caching can hit read speeds up to 14,000 MB/s.

T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD can hit read speeds up to 14,000 MB/s, image credit: TeamGroup.

Yeah, that's impressive stuff, and per our earlier report on the new Rocket 5 Gen 5 SSD developed in collaboration with Phison, CES 2024 is shaping up to be a show where we'll see several companies push client SSD speeds to new heights.

With the energy-efficient InnoGrit IG5666 controller being something we haven't seen before, some details will be confirmed in the coming days at CES 2024. The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD looks to be sporting a graphene heat spreader in the imagery provided, though this isn't mentioned in the press release.

The company doesn't go into too many details on the thermal performance and cooling. Still, it does mention T-FORCE SSD cooling solutions like copper tubes, aluminum fins, and all-in-one liquid coolers - so it remains to be seen what you'll need on the thermal side to hit 14,000 MB/s.

TeamGroup notes that the T-FORCE GE PRO SSD also features smart thermal regulation tech that uses internal sensors to adjust performance, increase the SSD's lifespan, and prevent overheating.

The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD will be at CES 2024 (at the ASUS showcase) and available to pre-order on Amazon and Newegg (in the U.S. and Japan) on February 9, 2024. In the coming days, expect full details on cooling, capacities, and other specs for the latest high-performance TeamGroup SSD for gamers.