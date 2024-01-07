Cooler Master's new V8 3DVC air cooler, G11 AIO cool 300W of CPU heat with AIO cooler using AI

Cooler Master's new V8 3DVC CPU cooler uses a vapor chamber, optimized for high-performance CPUs handling thermal loads of 300W, even under heavy loads.

Cooler Master has just taken the wraps off of a couple of next-gen CPU coolers with the introduction of the new G11 AIO and V8 3DVC, both capable of keeping high-end CPUs cool with up to 300W.

The new Cooler Master V8 3DVC joins previous-gen V8 coolers with a redesign and incorporation of a 3D Vaper Chamber and advanced super-conductive heat pipes in a single unit. The use of a 3D Vapor Chamber is designed by Cooler Master in a way that the heat gets evenly distributed throughout the heatsink acrosstheh composite heat pipes.

Cooler Master houses the CPU heatsink inside of a stylish shroud, with a slick black and silver design, with dual 120mm Mobius fans keeping that behemoth 300W of heat at bay. If you're using a high-end Core i9 process from Intel, handling 300W of heat isn't something that would go astray. There's a big market for high-quality air coolers versus using a larger, bulkier, system-consuming all-in-one (AIO) cooler.

Speaking of AIO coolers, Cooler Master introduced the new G11 AIO cooler, which comes in a larger 360mm size with a dual-pump and dual-chamber layout that boosts both pressure and heat dissipation. The radiator that Cooler Master uses features up to 3 x 120mm Mobius fans, while the pump uses a beautiful layout inside of a white casing with two RGB accent zones... it definitely looks pretty.

Cooler Master's new G11 AIO is also capable of cooling up to 300W baking from your processor under heavy loads like content production and gaming. The CPU pump itself also features two side-mounted fans, something that Cooler Master says improves airflow for even better cooling.

Another cool feature to see with the G11 AIO cooler is that Cooler Master offers printable parts for different looks and styles, as well as performance optimization. Cable management is taken care of through the use of an innovative design, which provides you a clean and efficient AIO cooling experience.

Cooler Master V8 3DVC Key Features

Optimized for High-Performance CPUs: Capable of handling thermal loads up to 300W.

Redesigned Vapor Chamber: For even heat distribution.

Superconductive Composite Heat Pipe Technology: Nearly doubles the Q-max for maximum heat transfer efficiency.

Stylish and Functional Design: Aesthetically pleasing and complements any setup.

Efficient Heat Transfer and Cooling: Keeps your CPU at optimal temperatures, even under heavy loads.

Cooler Master G11 AIO Key Features