Diablo 4 player retires after spending an entire month grinding all the rarest items

Grinding in video games is something only a specific type of gamer likes to do, and how much you enjoy that grinding for gear ranges on a spectrum from "I don't mind grinding a little bit" to "I enjoy farming for the absolute best gear even if it means hours, days, or possibly months of my life".

Some gamers are simply built differently, and most that fit this category love the idea of an ultimate goal despite the time it would take to achieve. Diablo IV is filled with these types of loot-hunter gamers, and one such player took to the Diablo IV subreddit to share their spoils while also announcing their retirement. The player revealed they collected all seven Ancestral Unique items after 800 runs and a "month worth of grinding".

For those that don't know Diablo IV items but can appreciate drop rates, the Ancestral items are the rarest items in Diablo IV, and the runs that the player is referring to are extreme end-game content, likely Helltide Events or Nightmare Dungeons. Gamesradar reports that if the player acquired all seven of the Ancestral items in 800 runs, it would mean the player had a drop rate of just 0.00875% per run.