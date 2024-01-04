Star Citizen 'Legatus' pack offers players every ship in the game for a cool $48,000

Star Citizen's latest Legatus bundle offers players every vehicle in the game, and more, for the not so low price of $48,000. The most expensive DLC ever?

Star Citizen is a sprawling and impressive everything sci-fi game that has been in development for over a decade, and even though there doesn't seem to be an end in sight - over that time, the game has managed to raise hundreds of millions in funding via the cloud. One method is to sell in-game ships to players so they can cruise through the stars in style one day (or in the current Alpha).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The in-game ships aren't cheap, with some costing several hundreds of dollars. The latest digital space pack for Star Citizen from Roberts Space Industries has to be the most expensive DLC we've ever witnessed for a high-profile game. The LEGATUS 2953 package is described as the "perfect collection," featuring "over 175 vessels from every manufacturer of note."

The price? $48,000 USD.

Granted, we're talking about every ship, land vehicle, and weapon in the game, so that it will be expensive. However, seeing all of Star Citizen's admittedly impressive-looking and detailed starships bundled like this is eye-opening. Star Citizen has been selling different Legatus bundles over the years, with price tags in the tens of thousands - but this is the most expensive.

$48,000 is the equivalent of an annual salary for many people - and all for a bunch of digital spaceships for a game still in Alpha. This isn't to say that Star Citizen isn't worth time and money; the recent in-engine StarEngione demo of its many technologies is a stunning display of what a decade of development can achieve, but it's ridiculous nonetheless.

Granted, even the game's most diehard fans will be content with a ship or two, not hundreds, so it'll be interesting to know if anyone out there drops close to 50K to get every Star Citizen starship.