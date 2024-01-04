Dell's new 2024 XPS laptops teased: XPS 16, 14, 13 laptops all powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs

Dell has just announced its new fleet of XPS 2024 laptops, providing major upgrades across the board with its XPS 16, XPS 14, and XPS 13 laptops.

Dell's new fleet of XPS 2024 laptops (source: Dell)

The new Dell XPS 2024 laptops feature Intel's latest Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs which have AI at their heart, with Dell taking a minimalistic approach with the design of its new XPS family of laptops. The company is providing a sleek look using CNC-machined aluminum for the body and a Gorilla Glass 3-protected surface.

The new flagship Dell XPS 16 laptop will start at $1899, featuring up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU, which can be configured with up to 64GB of faster LPDDR5X-7467 memory, up to 4TB of Gen4 PCIe SSD storage, and up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 8GB graphics with a 60W TDP.

Dell will offer its new XPS 16 laptop with a 16.3-inch 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge display at 120Hz, or a higher-end 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED-baed 120Hz variant. I've got to say, the Dell XPS 16 with a 4K+ 120Hz OLED display will look absolutely sublime... I need to try that out very soon.

The company points out that Copilot with Windows 11 will complement your capabilities with an intelligent assistant and relevant answers, with your own personal AI assistant built directly into the laptop that will do the heavy lifting so that "you can do the extraordinary".

Dell's new XPS 16 laptop can be configured with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16 cores at up to 4.8GHz), the Core Ultra 165H (16 cores at up to 5.0GHz), or the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H (16 cores at up to 5.1GHz) with the Core Ultra 9-based XPS 16 laptop to be available "post-launch".

RAM options will begin with 16GB of DDR5-6400, but you can configure the Dell XPS 16 with 32GB or 64GB of LPDDR5-7467 memory. Storage begins with 512GB of PCIe 4 SSD storage, but you can tweak that with 1TB, 2TB, or the largest 4TB PCIe 4 SSD.

GPU wise, we have Intel Arc graphics by default thanks to the Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs featuring an Arc-based GPU tile, while you can choose an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 (50W), an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 (50W) or the higher-end RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 (60W).

Dell is including not one but three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) with DisplayPort 2.1 (excellent to see) with Power Delivery, a microSDXC card reader, and a 1080p webcam which is Windows Hello compliant.

On the AI side of things, Dell's inclusion of Intel's new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPUs means that you've got built-in AI acceleration that is helped with the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on Meteor Lake CPUs. This means that your PC no longer needs to rely on the CPU or GPU for AI processing and performance, but we have to wait and see what all this AI goodness can do inside of the new Dell XPS 2024 laptops in the coming months.