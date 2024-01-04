Breakfast achievement unlocked: Microsoft's new Xbox toaster puts its iconic logo on your toast

Microsoft's Xbox Series S Toaster has arrived at Walmart, complete with options to allow for customizing your breakfast piece of toast.

If you've always wanted an Xbox toaster, the accessory of your console gaming dreams has arrived courtesy of Walmart.

The Xbox Series S Toaster - yes, this is a real product, listed at Walmart - is a two-slice toaster (with a wide slot, you'll doubtless be pleased to hear) that jazzes up your toast by imprinting it with the Xbox logo.

It has a digital timer, six different levels of toast browning - the darker the shade, the more pronounced that Xbox logo will be - and settings for bagels, and for defrosting bread.

The product blurb tells us:

"This appliance will take your kitchen countertop to the next level. The shade selector dial lets you toast your bread, English muffins, frozen waffles, and bagels exactly how you like them every time, anywhere from lightly toasted to dark."

The toaster was spotted by Wario64 on X (formerly Twitter), and Walmart has priced it at $40. It offers a pleasing Xbox aesthetic, as you might imagine.

Other features include an anti-jam function - that stops the toast jamming when it pops up (the wide slot helps, no doubt) - and there's a removable crumb tray to ensure it's easy to clean the toaster when necessary.

This isn't the first weird and wonderful Xbox-themed kitchen appliance Microsoft has released, as previously the company brought out an Xbox Series X mini fridge (widely thought to be an April Fool's joke at the time, but it wasn't).

As a sidenote, our PS4 Pro gets hot enough after a long session of gaming that we're sure it could be capable of toasting a piece of bread strategically placed behind it, but without that logo imprint, it wouldn't be worth the hassle.