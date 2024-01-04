NASA kicks off 2024 by capturing at least two exploded objects in deep space

NASA started 2024's space coverage with an incredible image of what the space agency says is at least a double supernova or two stars exploding.

NASA has taken to its blog to share an incredible new image of a supernova remnant, or the leftover remains of an exploded star.

However, this new image doesn't feature just one of remains of a now-dead star, but at least two, with astronomers leaning on the side of more being discovered upon further inspection. The above image is 30 Doradus B (30 Dor B), and is a large region of space that contains millions of stars that have been forming for 8 - 10 million years. The region of space is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of our own Milky Way.

NASA combined data from its Chandra X-Ray Observatory (represented in purple), optical data from the Blanco 4-meter telescope in Chile (shown in orange and cyan), and additional optical data from NASA's iconic Hubble Space Telescope (black and white). Studies astronomical objects such as 30 Dor B allows astronomers to learn more about the evolution of stars, and the overall universe.