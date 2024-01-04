LG teases the next-generation of OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024

LG has announced it has completed the development of what it calls an 'industry first' gaming monitor that will be showcased at CES 2024.

Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

LG has started up the CES 2024 hype train nice and early with the announcement that development on its "industry first" 480Hz gaming monitor has been completed, and gamers can expect an official showcase next week.

LG teases the next-generation of OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024 165
Open Gallery 2

LG Display has published a new press release stating that it has successfully completed the development of a 27-inch 1440p (QHD) 480Hz OLED gaming monitor, and it will be hosting an official showcase at CES 2024 that will open a "new era of OLEDs" featuring "ultra-high refresh rates." Notably, the 27-inch display features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD), has an insane 480Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

For those that don't know, OLED panels enable each individual pixel to emit light independently without a backlight unit, enabling much more vibrant colors, thinner displays, and an overall more immersive experience. LG didn't give a specific launch date for the highly anticipated gaming monitor but did write that it will be launched sometime during the first half of 2024.

"To strengthen our leadership in the high-end gaming display market, we will continue to harness the power of OLED's distinctive qualities such as ultra-high refresh rates, fast response times, and perfect black for next-level viewing experiences," said Won-seok Kang, Vice President and Head of the Large Display Product Planning Division at LG Display

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$72.99$69.99$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2024 at 4:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags