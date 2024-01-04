LG teases the next-generation of OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024

LG has announced it has completed the development of what it calls an 'industry first' gaming monitor that will be showcased at CES 2024.

LG has started up the CES 2024 hype train nice and early with the announcement that development on its "industry first" 480Hz gaming monitor has been completed, and gamers can expect an official showcase next week.

LG Display has published a new press release stating that it has successfully completed the development of a 27-inch 1440p (QHD) 480Hz OLED gaming monitor, and it will be hosting an official showcase at CES 2024 that will open a "new era of OLEDs" featuring "ultra-high refresh rates." Notably, the 27-inch display features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD), has an insane 480Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

For those that don't know, OLED panels enable each individual pixel to emit light independently without a backlight unit, enabling much more vibrant colors, thinner displays, and an overall more immersive experience. LG didn't give a specific launch date for the highly anticipated gaming monitor but did write that it will be launched sometime during the first half of 2024.