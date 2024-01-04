KIOXIA will showcase its extensive portfolio of memory and SSD solutions at CES 2024

CES 2024 kicks off next week in Las Vegas, and KIOXIA is bringing all of its SSD goodness to the show from enterprise to client and more.

CES 2024 kicks off next week in Las Vegas, and it will be huge. Everyone will be there, including the inventors of NAND flash and one of the leaders in memory and storage, KIOXIA.

AS CES 2024, KIOXIA will showcase its extensive portfolio of products for virtually any solution that uses flash technology, which covers almost everything that has technology! From enterprise servers to VR headsets, vehicles, cameras, portable smart devices, and traditional PCs - flash memory and SSD storage are key components.

KIOXIA will showcase its scalable KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory for a diverse and dynamic market, including cost-effective and high-capacity 4-bit per cell quad-level-cell (QLC) technology and XL-FLASH. The latter is a low-latency, high-performance flash memory solution that delivers the best performance.

The company's broad line-up of enterprise and data center SSDs, alongside client solutions like the KIOXIA XG8 and BG6 Series NVMe SSDs, will be there. Plus, KIOXIA will showcase how flash memory best serves the automotive market as vehicles continue to embrace modern technology and computing.

"Whether it's designing ultra-thin consumer PCs, enabling the automotive in-vehicle experience, or streamlining professional photography - we make flash memory that brings applications to life and enhances user experiences," said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "Countless consumer devices and applications rely on KIOXIA technology solutions to enrich lives and make new memories. CES gives us an opportunity to explore new possibilities and showcase the depth and breadth of our solutions."

If you're attending CES, KIOXIA's CES exhibit can be found on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 9 to 11 - Room # Zeno 4710.