Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PC specs reveal you only need a GeForce GTX 1060 for 4K 60fps

It's not every day that the GeForce GTX 1060 is enough to get a game running at 4K 60fps, and on PS% and Xbox Series X you're looking at 4K 120fps.

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a side-scrolling action-adventure launching on January 18 for PC and console, and ahead of its launch, the publisher has outlined the PC hardware you'll need for the best performance. It's more of an assurance that most PC gamers will have no problem playing this game in 4K at 60 frames per second.

According to the PC specs for the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, to achieve 4K 60fps, all you need is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB) graphics card. The CPU requirements for 4K60 are modest, too: an Intel Core i7-6700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600. Yeah, that's a mid-range first-gen Ryzen.

With such modest specs, you might think it doesn't look all that impressive, but that's not the case. With an evocative art style, detailed worlds, and fast-paced action, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks great. With its old-school side-scrolling presentation, it could become a sleeper hit and a great boost for the dormant Prince of Persia franchise.

Here are the full PC specs covering 1080p, 1440p, and 4K - all at 60fps.

MINIMUM (1920x1080 [FHD], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Normal) CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only) RECOMMENDED (2560x1440 [QHD], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality High) CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only) ULTRA (3840x2160 [4K], 60 FPS, Graphics Quality Ultra) CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

The only downside is that the game won't be available on Steam at launch; its PC release is limited to the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. There's good news for console gamers, with Ubisoft confirming that on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, players can expect 4K 120fps with the Nintendo Switch pushing 1080p 60fps while docked.