Xiaomi Redmi G Pro 2024 laptops: Core 14th Gen 'HX' or Snapdragon X Elite CPUs

Xiaomi is readying a new Redmi G Pro 2024 family of laptops, with the choice of either an Intel 14th Gen Core "HX" series CPU, or Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SOC.

Xiaomi's Redmi G Pro laptop 2022 model (source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's new laptop will be configured with either the Intel Core i5-14500HX or Core i9-14900HX processor, both with 16GB of DDR5 memory. Xiaomi's new laptops will feature an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 discrete GPU, including the mid-range RTX 4060 Max-Q laptop GPU.

Inside, the Intel Core i5-14500HX processor offers up to 14 cores (6 x P-Cores and 8 x E-Cores) and 20 threads of Raptor Lake Refresh CPU power at up to 4.9GHz, while the higher-end Core i9-14900HX processor features 24 cores (8 x P-Cores and 16 x E-Cores) and 32 threads at up to a hefty 5.8GHz. Both of these Raptor Lake Refresh processors will have a 157W TDP (55W PL1).

The more interesting entry is Xiaomi's new Redmi G Pro 2024 laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC, but there's no idea on what kind of performance we'll expect from the mobile SoC variant. We do know that the Snapdragon X Elite SoC features 12 cores at max and a Hexagon NPU for AI performance of up to 75 TOPs.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite SoC (source: Qualcomm)

Xiaomi's new Redmi G Pro 2024 laptop was recently spotted on Geekbench with a model number of "TM2211" powered by the Intel Core i5-14500HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. Intel's new Core i5-14500HX processor isn't out yet, but it will be unleashed next week during CES 2024.