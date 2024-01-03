Meta Quest 2 VR headset gets a permanent price cut, including accessories

The Meta Quest 2 price has officially dropped to $249 for the 128GB model, making it one of the most affordable and versatile VR headsets available.

Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Meta has permanently dropped its Meta Quest 2 prices, making the Black Friday discounts on the popular VR headset the new norm. Of course, 2023 saw the release of the Meta Quest 3 - which features new mixed-reality capabilities and an improved display.

Meta Quest 2 (left) starts from $249, and Meta Quest 3 (right) starts from $499.
Open Gallery 3

Meta Quest 2 (left) starts from $249, and Meta Quest 3 (right) starts from $499.

Still, the Meta Quest 2's new pricing makes it one of the most affordable VR headsets available - with the all-in-one headset with motion controls also doubling as a wired and wireless PC solution.

The Meta Quest 2 128GB model now costs $249.99 USD (down from $299.99), with the Meta Quest 2 512GB now available for $299.99 (down from $349.99). Meta's blog post notes that the price drop will help make VR more affordable and bring more people into the Quest community (and ecosystem).

The good news is that Meta is also dropping the prices for all official Quest 2 accessories, including the sought-after elite strap and carrying case. Compared to the entry-level Meta Quest 3, which retails for $499.99, you can now pick up the Meta Quest 2 for half the price.

Meta is also dropping the price on refurbished units - $229.99 USD for the 128GB model and $269.99 USD for the 256GB model. With the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3, you've got access to over 500 VR games and experiences - and as mentioned above, with a link-cable or wireless dongle, you can easily connect it to a PC for some SteamVR action. You can also enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming in VR if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

Clockwise: Quest 2 Elite Strap, Carrying Case, Active Pack, Fit Pack.
Open Gallery 3

Clockwise: Quest 2 Elite Strap, Carrying Case, Active Pack, Fit Pack.

  • Quest 2 Elite Strap: Was $59.99 Now $49.99 USD
  • Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery: Was $119.99 Now $89.99 USD
  • Quest 2 Carrying Case: Was $59.99 Now $44.99 USD
  • Quest 2 Active Pack: Was $69.99 Now $59.99 USD
  • Quest 2 Fit Pack: Was $39.99 Now $39.99 USD

Meta mentions the recently released Asgard's Wrath 2 in its post confirming the new pricing, which is the second VR game to earn a perfect 10 out of 10 score from IGN - the first being Half-Life: Alyx. As a VR-based RPG with a 60+ hour campaign exclusive to Meta Quest 2 and 3, it could be worth the cost of entry.

Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.99
$249.00$249.00$249.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2024 at 7:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:meta.com, techcrunch.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags