Meta Quest 2 VR headset gets a permanent price cut, including accessories

The Meta Quest 2 price has officially dropped to $249 for the 128GB model, making it one of the most affordable and versatile VR headsets available.

Meta has permanently dropped its Meta Quest 2 prices, making the Black Friday discounts on the popular VR headset the new norm. Of course, 2023 saw the release of the Meta Quest 3 - which features new mixed-reality capabilities and an improved display.

3

Meta Quest 2 (left) starts from $249, and Meta Quest 3 (right) starts from $499.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Still, the Meta Quest 2's new pricing makes it one of the most affordable VR headsets available - with the all-in-one headset with motion controls also doubling as a wired and wireless PC solution.

The Meta Quest 2 128GB model now costs $249.99 USD (down from $299.99), with the Meta Quest 2 512GB now available for $299.99 (down from $349.99). Meta's blog post notes that the price drop will help make VR more affordable and bring more people into the Quest community (and ecosystem).

The good news is that Meta is also dropping the prices for all official Quest 2 accessories, including the sought-after elite strap and carrying case. Compared to the entry-level Meta Quest 3, which retails for $499.99, you can now pick up the Meta Quest 2 for half the price.

Meta is also dropping the price on refurbished units - $229.99 USD for the 128GB model and $269.99 USD for the 256GB model. With the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3, you've got access to over 500 VR games and experiences - and as mentioned above, with a link-cable or wireless dongle, you can easily connect it to a PC for some SteamVR action. You can also enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming in VR if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

3

Clockwise: Quest 2 Elite Strap, Carrying Case, Active Pack, Fit Pack.

Quest 2 Elite Strap: Was $59.99 Now $49.99 USD

Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery: Was $119.99 Now $89.99 USD

Quest 2 Carrying Case: Was $59.99 Now $44.99 USD

Quest 2 Active Pack: Was $69.99 Now $59.99 USD

Quest 2 Fit Pack: Was $39.99 Now $39.99 USD

Meta mentions the recently released Asgard's Wrath 2 in its post confirming the new pricing, which is the second VR game to earn a perfect 10 out of 10 score from IGN - the first being Half-Life: Alyx. As a VR-based RPG with a 60+ hour campaign exclusive to Meta Quest 2 and 3, it could be worth the cost of entry.