XPG's CES 2024 lineup features Project NeonMax 8000 DDR5 Memory that fully lights up, and more!

XPG is bringing a range of new gaming hardware goodies to CES 2024, from a new PC case to keyboard, headset, and AIO liquid cooling.

XPG is the PC gaming and performance arm of ADATA Technology, one of the world leaders in memory and storage technology - and it is set to hit CES 2024 in a big way. XPG's Xtreme Gaming Exhibition will showcase several new exciting hardware and software solutions covering everything from PC cases to keyboards, cooling, and, as per the headline, DDR5 memory.

XPG Project NeonMax 8000 DDR5 Memory, image credit XPG.

XPG's Project NeonMax 8000 DDR5 Memory not only supports speeds of up to 8,000MT/s for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO platforms but also features a massive "luminous area." Sure, that might be fancy talk for RGB lighting, but it covers 60% of the module's surface area to deliver a stunning look. In the age of open cases with multiple glass panels, Project NeonMax 8000 DDR5 Memory is a definite showpiece.

Speaking of cases with multiple glass panels, XPG will showcase its new INVADER X PRO PC Chassis with curved tempered glass and enough room for "massive builds."

XPG INVADER X PRO PC Chassis, image credit XPG.

In addition to supporting up to 11 fans (three of which come pre-installed), it even comes equipped with a 5-inch LCD panel that is customizable via the XPG PRIME software suite.

XPG LEVANTE PRO All-in-One CPU LIQUID COOLER, image credit XPG.

Next is the XPG LEVANTE PRO All-in-One CPU LIQUID COOLER, which also features a customizable 3.5" LCD screen to monitor system performance. Or showcase videos and images. This high-end AIO solution has high-performance 120mm VENTO PRO fans with support for CPUs drawing up to 300W of power.

XPG PYMCORE SFX POWER SUPPLY UNIT, image credit XPG.

On the PC hardware front, XPG will also showcase its latest PYMCORE SFX POWER SUPPLY UNITS, available in 1000W and 850W variants. These are ATX 3.0 compliant for modern GPUs like the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER line-up, include a premium 90mm fan, 100% Japanese Capacitors, and an impressive 10-year warranty.

XPG SORCERER GAMING KEYBOARD, image credit XPG.

As a fan of peripherals and gaming keyboards, I'm excited for the new XPG SORCERER GAMING KEYBOARD, which features a gasket mount design and three layers of dampening foam. It also sports custom linear XPG Red Switches, per-key RGB lighting, and what looks like a customizable dial. This 96% form-factor keyboard seems very cool.

XPG PRECOG STUDIO GAMING HEADSET, image credit XPG.

Finally, the XPG PRECOG STUDIO GAMING HEADSET sports a great black and red physical design to match the XPG aesthetic. XPG is touting studio-grade tuning and performance, with balanced audio and a USB-C DAC with an ESS audio chipset interface. The microphone has been tuned for voice, and there's customization in the form of magnetic speaker tags.

If you're at CES 2024, drop into Booth # 2306 at the Venetian in Las Vegas and check out the full XPG line-up.