Samsung will unveil 'all-new mobile experience powered by AI' at new event in mid-January

Samsung has officially announced when it will be hosting its Unpacked event, where we will see the latest in the new Galaxy offerings and a new AI.

Rumors surrounding the release of Samsung's new flagship phone, the Galaxy S24, appear to be correct, with the company announcing the Unpacked event for 2024.

The company announced that the event will take place on Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. ET and will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Even more interestingly, Samsung has a new reservation system for the new device, allowing consumers to save some money on their new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra.

The system includes a $50 reverse credit via preorders. There are no commitments, of course; you do not have to preorder the phone if you don't like what you see come January 17th, but the option is there for someone who wants to save money on a brand-new flagship phone.

Rumors say that Samsung wants to be competitive this year, and its new devices will feature the same price tag as last year's Galaxy S23 series. Some details of the new devices' preorder deals may have also leaked. According to a leak from Korea, Samsung will offer free storage upgrades during the preorder period, potentially doubling your new phone storage from 128GB to 256GB on the Galaxy S24 model or from 256 GB to 512GB on its Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra models.

We will have to wait for the Unpacked Event on January 17th to get official news on prices and launch dates of the new flagship, but based on the potential deals, it is worth getting a preorder reservation early to score that $50 and extra storage, The reserve offer starts on January 2nd and runs through to the 16th just before the event.

Samsung has written on its website that a "revolutionary mobile experience is coming" and that the company's new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the "most intelligent mobile experience yet". Judging from the above teaser trailer for the event, artificial intelligence will also be a big focus, with Samsung appearing to be set to unveil new generative AI features that should be incorporated into its new devices.

The press release on the company's website states that at the event, it will be unveiling an "all-new mobile experience powered by AI". At the moment, it remains unclear what this new AI-powered software will be, but it can assumed it will be a completely overhauled voice assistant experience that is now using a Large Language Model (LLM) either processed locally on the device or through a cloud.

To imagine this kind of technology, think about how good Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby would be if they were able to respond with the speed and accuracy of an LLM.