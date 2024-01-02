LG teases its new 2024 OLED TVs with 4x higher AI performance, even better image quality

LG unveils its latest OLED evo TVs which are at the 'forefront of innovation and evolution' with 4x higher AI performance, even better image quality.

LG has just unveiled its new 2024 OLED TV lineup, which drives things to another level, with the company outfitting its new OLED TV family with its latest AI processor, improved image quality, and so much more.

The new LG 2024 OLED TV lineup features the company's very latest AI processor, promising 4x higher AI performance, new unparalleled viewing experiences, and even more vibrant and lifelike picture quality. LG is pushing its consumer-centric approach with its "Sync to You, Open to All" vision that sees the company pushing for personalized experiences for every lifestyle, with products "accessible to all."

Inside, the new expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024 features its new cutting-edge AI-powered processor developed by LG, exclusively designed for OLED TVs. The new LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs feature a new α 11 AI processor, which the company says effectively enhances picture and audio quality. LG promises a 70% improvement in graphics performance and a 30% increase in processing speed over its predecessor.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, explained in the company's press release: "Bolstered by a class-leading OLED TV and impressive QNED lineup, LG continues to assert its dominance in the premium TV market with the promise of the best possible customer experience through a distinguished selection of content and services available on the company's webOS smart TV platform."

The new LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG's wireless OLED TV are two of the highlights, with screen sizes between a 65-inch OLED and a huge 97-inch OLED up for grabs. LG's new innovative wireless Zero Connect Box completely eliminates all connected cables, with the new LG OLED M4 TV being the world's first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz (!!!), which delivers superior OLED performance with accurate details, which LG says provides an "elevated sense of immersion".

LG's new fleet of 2024 OLED TVs feature gaming goodness at up to 4K 144Hz through HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as well as advanced TVs that feature Game Optimizer that lets gamers "easily switch" between display presets designed for different gaming genres. There's also NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility with the new 2024 OLED TVs that will eliminate immersion-breaking tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic and true-to-life gaming experiences, adds LG.

We should expect a full detailed rundown of LG's new fleet of 2024 OLED TVs at CES 2024, which kicks off next week in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.