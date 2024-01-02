Samsung preps three new anti-glare Odyssey OLED gaming monitors, full unveil at CES 2024

Samsung prepares a trio of new anti-glare Odyssey OLED gaming monitors, with the flagship Odyssey OLED G95SD with a 5120 x 1440 res and 240Hz refresh.

Samsung has just teased three of its new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024, with each of the new gaming monitors featuring anti-glare technology.

Samsung's upcoming Odyssey OLED G95SD (source: Samsung)

The first of which is the new Samsung Odyssey G9 (model G95SD) gaming monitor, with a huge 49-inch 32:9 aspect ratio panel with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. We've also got a 0.03ms response time, which means even the twitchiest of shooters will be sublime on this monitor.

Samsung is providing access to both of Samsung Smart TV platform and their cloud-based Gaming Hub on these displays, with a slim form factor to boot.

David Phelps, Head of the Display Division at Samsung Electronics America, explained in the press release issued by Samsung: "There are over 212 million gamers2 across the country who want high-end hardware to enhance their gaming experience. The Odyssey OLED G9, OLED G8 and OLED G6 deliver the exceptional image quality that transports them into each scene and the quick refresh rates and response times that give them a competitive edge. With OLED Glare-Free technology that reduces reflections, gamers have more options of where to put their setups."

Samsung's upcoming Odyssey OLED G80SD (source: Samsung)

Next up, we've got the first 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with a 4K resolution, with the new Odyssey G8 (model G80SD) featuring a 32-inch flat 4K panel and huge 240Hz refresh rate, with the same 0.03ms response time. If you're after a flat 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor with anti-flare technology, this one should be on your list of potential purchases in 2024.

Samsung's upcoming Odyssey OLED G60SD (source: Samsung)

Lastly, we have the Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with a 27-inch 1440p resolution, even higher 360Hz refresh rate, and the same 0.03ms response time.

Samsung's new fleet of Odyssey OLED gaming monitors features their in-house OLED Glare-Free technology, which minimizes light reflections and enables an enhanced viewing experience without the need for additional equipment. This means gamers can enjoy consistent brightness and color, in "nearly any" lighting environment, says Samsung.

We also have VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification on Samsung's new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors, with incredible details and vivid colors independent of the game or content that you're playing or watching. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for that ultra-smooth, low-latency HDR gaming, too.

Connectivity wise, Samsung is outfitting its new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and a USB hub. Samsung's new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors also feature a VESA mount for mounting your monitor to a stand, as well as a height-adjustable (HAS) stand for particular models, which is capable of tilt, swivel, and pivot control points.

We should expect more details from Samsung and its new anti-glare Odyssey OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024 next week.