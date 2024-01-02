NVIDIA's new 'Skinny Joe' AI GPU teased, 700W TDP, designed for China with new US export rules

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a new AI GPU dubbed "Skinny Joe," which could be on its way to China with a 700W TDP attached.

The new NVIDIA "Skinny Joe" AI GPU has been spotted with a reference Dev_ID listing, just above the new NVIDIA L20 AI GPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card. The GeForce RTX 4090 D is a new tweaked gaming GPU that uses the same AD102-based GPU as the GeForce RTX 4090 but tweaked to allow it into China with new US export restriction rules.

It would be funny if NVIDIA's new AI GPU for China were dubbed "Skinny Joe" because it has been cut down for the Joe Biden administration over all these US export restrictions. "Skinny Joe" could be named from it being a "skinny" aka cut-down version of a regular AI GPU like the H100, refreshed H200, or even the newer B100 AI GPU that's on the way in 2024.

Here are all the device IDs that were posted on X:

Added/updated support for:

  • NVIDIA_DEV.15FA = "NVIDIA DGX Station / PH402 SKU 200"
  • NVIDIA_DEV.15FB = "NVIDIA GP100 SKU 200"
  • NVIDIA_DEV.15FF = "NVIDIA GP100 SKU 15ff"
  • NVIDIA_DEV.1DBD = "NVIDIA Tesla GV100 DGX1-V"
  • NVIDIA_DEV.2342 = "NVIDIA GH200 120GB / 480GB" ; 900W TDP
  • NVIDIA_DEV.2345 = "NVIDIA GH100-88K-A1" ; 700W TDP
  • NVIDIA_DEV.237F = "NVIDIA Skinny Joe" ; 700W TDP
  • NVIDIA_DEV.2685 = "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D"
  • NVIDIA_DEV.26B7 = "NVIDIA L20" ; 275W TDP
