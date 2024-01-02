NVIDIA's new 'Skinny Joe' AI GPU teased, 700W TDP, designed for China with new US export rules

NVIDIA's new reference Dev_ID teased as 'Skinny Joe' and could be a new AI GPU design that has been made for China, with a 700W TDP attached.

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a new AI GPU dubbed "Skinny Joe," which could be on its way to China with a 700W TDP attached.

The new NVIDIA "Skinny Joe" AI GPU has been spotted with a reference Dev_ID listing, just above the new NVIDIA L20 AI GPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card. The GeForce RTX 4090 D is a new tweaked gaming GPU that uses the same AD102-based GPU as the GeForce RTX 4090 but tweaked to allow it into China with new US export restriction rules.

It would be funny if NVIDIA's new AI GPU for China were dubbed "Skinny Joe" because it has been cut down for the Joe Biden administration over all these US export restrictions. "Skinny Joe" could be named from it being a "skinny" aka cut-down version of a regular AI GPU like the H100, refreshed H200, or even the newer B100 AI GPU that's on the way in 2024.

Here are all the device IDs that were posted on X:

Added/updated support for: