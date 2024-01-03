NVIDIA officially begins teasing its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series cards

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards officially teased, with NVIDIA teasing that they're 'on the horizon'.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards are NOT far away anymore, and now the company is officially teasing that its new RTX 40 SUPER cards are "on the horizon".

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series tease (source: NVIDIA)
The company has kicked off a teaser on social media without specifically mentioning the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series itself, but new cards being "on the horizon" is a big enough wink to gamers. NVIDIA has its Special Address event at CES 2024 on January 8, where we'll be introduced to three new graphics cards.

Those new cards will be the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER with varying specifications and a staggered launch schedule. The RTX 4070 is expected on January 17, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER on January 24, and the fastest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER on January 31.

The last we heard on the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series was that the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER will feature faster GDDR6X memory, with 16GB (the same amount as the RTX 4080), but it's slightly faster at 23Gbps compared to the RTX 4080 with its 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 22.4Gbps.

This means the RTX 4080 SUPER will have up to 736GB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to its 256-bit memory bus, ready for 1440p and 4K gaming in 2024.

