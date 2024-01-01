LG CineBeam Qube is a compact 4K projector with excellent color accuracy and a retro design

It might look like a camera from the 1950s but the new LG CineBeam Qube 4K is a portable projector with some impressive specs to match its style.

Portable projectors have grown in popularity recently, and it's not hard to see why. They offer an easy way to turn a space into a makeshift cinema with a 100+ inch screen to watch movies and TV shows. At CES 2024, we're likely to see many different makes and models, and one that is sure to stand out is the LG CineBeam Qube 4K. It even comes with a handle!

3

The LG CineBeam Qube 4K was announced at CES 2024, image credit: LG.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

With a look that is reminiscent of a retro 8mm camera from the 1950s or 1960s, the compact and lightweight LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB) is not only stylish but a 4K projector able to project a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution image up to 120 inches.

With its RGB laser light source, the image quality will be stellar, too, with an impressive 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. For such a cool-looking device, which LG describes as "a stylish art object," the LG CineBeam Qube 4K's specs are enough to make me want one.

With rich blacks, vibrant and accurate colors, and 4K capabilities, the LG CineBeam Qube sounds impressive. And with LG webOS 6.0, you'll have access to all the same apps and streaming services available on LG TVs - including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Is there a downside? Well, the 500 ANSI Lumens brightness rating does mean its HDR 10 capabilites are probably lacking, and you'll need a low-light room or setting to get the best results - but outside of that, the specs are all impressive.

LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB)

3