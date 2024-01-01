Sony's new Horizon live service game may have matchmaking, could come to PC, mobile, and PS5

PlayStation's new first-party Horizon live service game could be an MMORPG-style game with matchmaking, and it could launch on PS5, PC, and mobile.

New job listings could give more clues about Sony's upcoming live service game that's based in the Horizon franchise.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Multiple reports indicate that Sony and Guerrilla Games have teamed up with Lineage developer NCSoft to make a new live service set in the best-selling Horizon series. The game is said to be an online-based MMORPG with games-as-a-service components. NCSoft is believed to have started work on the game under Project H, and then renaming it to Project Skyline. If this last part is accurate, we can glean some interesting details about the new Horizon live game.

A combination of NCSoft and Guerrilla Games job listings highlight important tidbits about Project Skyline and/or some sort of social-driven online game. NCSoft's Korean division confirms it is working on a "famous overseas IP," which two separate sources have said is the Horizon IP (links here and here).

The company also has multiple job openings that say Project Skyline is coming to mobiles and PCs. But what about PS5? NCSoft may not actually be handling this version of the game.

It's possible that the PlayStation 5 version of the HZ live game will be handled internally by first-party studios (assumed to be Guerrilla Games themselves). And it's also entirely possible that Project Skyline isn't related to the live service Horizon game, so keep that in mind too.

Below we have snippets from the relevant job listings from NCSoft:

[Project Skyline] Recruitment of combat designers We are developing an open world PC/Mobile MMORPG that can show action-packed combat and a variety of narratives.

Our team designs fun, dense combat in multiplayer that immerses players in the game world. [Project skyline] Recruitment of 3D character artists We are developing a next-generation open world PC/Mobile MMORPG through collaboration with famous overseas IP. [Project Skyline] Development collaboration/operation PM recruitment AAA-level PC/mobile MMORPG project based on overseas collaboration [Project Skyline] Overseas/Development Collaboration Management PM Recruitment Overseas collaboration management: With global partners Collaboration progress and issue tracking through Jira, plan, schedule, and risk management for output

Meanwhile, NCSoft West is working on a new AAA game. It's unclear as to the exact designation or hierarchal scope of the Horizon live game--whether or not it's considered AAA--so NCSoft West could be working on another project entirely.

Guerrilla Games is also hiring a Senior Social Systems Designer for online games. This listing specifically mentions matchmaking, and if this is related to Project Skyline/HZ, then this should be for something like queued dungeons.

Sony has yet to formally announce the Horizon live service game, but the company has slashed its games-as-a-service target from 12 live games by 2025 to just 6 by the same year. Among these delayed and cancelled projects is Naughty Dog's ambitious live service adaptation of The Last of Us franchise.

Twitter user Kurakasis has compiled a list of potential info about the Horizon live game project: