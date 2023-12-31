AORUS teases its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER cards will be detailed at CES 2024

AORUS teases its new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, and new gaming laptops will be teased at CES 2024... not long to go!

GIGABYTE is officially teasing its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series cards; future members of its AORUS brand are going to be unveiled at CES 2024 in just over a week's time.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company is also teasing it will have Intel's new 14th Gen Core-HX series processors inside of its new gaming laptops and 14th Gen Core non-K series processors inside of new gaming desktops. We've got the official AORUS tweet teasing new gaming laptops on the way, while the RTX 40 SUPER series cards will be unveiled and detailed in all their new glory.

NVIDIA has already confirmed it will have a Special Address event on January 8, where we should be introduced to the new fleet of GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards. The new RTX 40 SUPER series will include the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards... all of which will have GIGABYTE and AORUS custom models.

We will see NVIDIA schedule their new cards with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER dropping on January 17, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER dropping on January 24, and lastly, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER will arrive on January 31.

In one of the tweets from the official AORUS Twitter account, they tease a new LED projector inside of their upcoming AORUS gaming laptop, which projects the AORUS logo... kinda cool, and I can't wait to see what else AORUS is cooking for us to see at CES 2024. New laptops, new desktops, new graphics cards, new gaming monitors... it should be a good event for AORUS to stretch its legs with new 2024 products.