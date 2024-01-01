NVIDIA giving away custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU in China

NVIDIA's custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card is being given away in China, themed around the Arasaka organization.

NVIDIA has been hard at work for the Chinese market, first with the newly tweaked AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card exclusive to the Chinese market, and now a giveaway.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk Edition graphics card (source: NVIDIA)

The company is giving away a sleek GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card, another custom design that features Cyberpunk 2077 all over it. This isn't NVIDIA's first time with a custom Cyberpunk 2077-themed graphics card, as it did so with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and then the GeForce RTX 3080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards.

NVIDIA's new custom GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card is inspired by the Arasaka organization from the Cyberpunk 2077 game itself. It moves away from the usual aesthetic of Cyberpunk 2077 -- yellow and black -- with a black and chrome style that looks beautiful... at least in the photos, I'm sure it looks even better in the flesh.

The only unfortunate thing is that the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card is being given away in China, where in order to win, you'll need to create some custom Cyberpunk 2077-themed music and share it on social media. The giveaway is running between mid-December and January 2, so there are only hours left to go.

The winner will receive an exclusive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card, but there are other prizes that will include special clothing, specially designed mouse pads, and more. You can read all about the giveaway on Bilibili right here.