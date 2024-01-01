LG teases new 'MyView' 4K smart monitors with a virtually borderless design

LG teases new 'MyView' smart monitors for CES 2024, designed for productivity and entertainment with native 4K resolution, and a gorgeous design.

LG has teased its new MyView Smart Monitor family of displays ahead of CES 2024, with the new monitors featuring some nice tricks up their sleeves.

LG's new MyView smart monitor (source: LG)
LG's new MyView smart monitor (source: LG)

The upcoming LG MyView 2024 smart monitors have a similar design style to Apple's own Studio Display, with the smart monitors designed for productivity and entertainment. Inside, they feature the webOS platform, making them "smart" monitors, of course.

The South Korean electronics giant says its new MyView smart monitor features the ability for users to stream movies, TV shows, sports, music, and work remotely... all without the need for a PC. Inside, the new LG MyView 2024 smart monitors feature an LG IPS 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate -- sorry, gamers -- and a 31.5-inch panel size.

LG's new MyView smart monitor (source: LG)LG's new MyView smart monitor (source: LG)

LG's new MyView smart monitor (source: LG)

The bigger 31.5-inch 4K IPS panel will be powering the new LG MyView displays, with model numbers including 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U. LG says its new MyView 2024 smart monitors feature a slim form factor, with a 3-side "virtually borderless" design that enhances the viewing experience, and saves some space on your desk.

LG's upcoming 32SR85U and 32SR83U smart monitors feature an adjustable standard with a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U features a low-profile base for a "compact and stylish appearance".

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, explains: "LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer's individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they're watching, working or working out".

We will have the full details of LG's new MyView 2024 smart monitors at CES 2024 next week.

