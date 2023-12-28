Minisforum MS-01: mini workstation PC with Core i9-13900H, up to 64GB RAM

Minisforum announces its new MS-01 Mini Workstation PC, with up to the Intel Core i9-13900H processor, supporting up to 64GB RAM, and tons of storage.

Minisforum has just announced its first Mini Workstation PC, with the introduction of the new MS-01; check it out:

The new Minisforum MS-01 mini workstation PC (source: Minisforum)

Inside, the new Minisforum MS-01 mini workstation PC features an Intel Core i9-12900H processor starting at $549, while you can have the newer Intel 13th Gen Core i9 CPU with the Core i9-13900H processor. There's up to 64GB of RAM available, dual onboard X710 10GbE SFP+ ethernet ports, dual 2.5GbE ethernet ports, dual USB4 ports, and more.

On the back, the new Minisforum MS-01 mini workstation features not one, but two 10GbE SFP+ ethernet ports with support for link aggregation, as well as dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ethernet ports, dual USB4 ports with simultaneous support for 20Gbps Thunderbolt ethernet. There are also two USB 3.0 ports to the right, and then the power connector.

The new Minisforum MS-01 mini workstation PC with the Intel Core i9-13900H processor inside, features 14 cores and 20 threads that will boost up to 5.4GHz... not bad for a Mini-PC. There's support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5200 memory, while storage options include 3 x M.2 (4.0x4 + 3.0/x4 + 3.0x2) that support up to 2TB capacities per slot, with a single U.2 NVMe SSD supported with up to 24GB capacities for bigger storage capacity inside of the MS-01 mini workstation PC.

There's also a PCIe expansion slot, with support for a PCIe x16 half-height card running at PCIe 4.0 x8 speeds, with the NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU supported. You're not going to get a GeForce RTX 4090 inside of the Minisforum MS-01, but that's not who this system is built for.

The inclusion of dual 10Gbps SFP+LAN ports on the back are a mighty thing to see in a Mini-PC.

Minisforum adopts an interesting cooling system for the MS-01 mini workstation PC, which should keep the Core i9-13900H cool enough.

Minisforum says its new MS-01 mini workstation PC has a cooling capacity of up to 80W on the CPU, with its U-shaped heat pipes and active cooler. The SSDs installed into the MS-01 mini workstation PC are also actively cooled, which will keep your super-fast NVMe M.2 SSDs as cool as possible, keeping those huge throughput speeds as high as they can.

You don't want your SSDs falling below a certain speed -- probably over 1GB/sec at this point -- to those dual 10GbE SFP+ networking ports. They can each do 1GB/sec+ a connection, with support for link aggregation meaning this bad boy Mini-PC will pump out multiple gigabytes per second over the LAN, so the SSD speeds are important here.