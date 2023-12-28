AYANEO and GPD's new clamshell gaming handhelds feature AMD's new Hawk Point APU

AYANEO and GPD: the first to launch gaming handhelds powered by AMD's new Ryzen 7 8840U 'Hawk Point' APU, the world's first dual-screen 8840U handheld.

AYANEO has just announced the world's first dual-screen 8840U handheld with the introduction of its new AYANEO Flip handheld. Inside, it's powered by the new AMD Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" APU. Check it out:

The new AYANEO Flip handheld is a spiritual successor to the super-successful Nintendo DS handheld, where AYANEO has gone with a clamshell design that features a screen hiding alongside a full-sized keyboard (KB variant) or another, but smaller secondary screen (DS variant, get it... Nintendo DS).

AYANEO says that the new Flip handheld series offers both the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U and Ryzen 7 8840U APUs, with both of the APUs fitting into the same socket, featuring near-identical silicon, and virtually the same specifications. Although the Ryzen 7 8840U variant is the "Hawk Point" APU that AMD just announced, which packs an enhanced XDNA1 AI processor... it won't do much inside of the Flip handheld, that is.

The other handheld here is the new GPD WIN Mini handheld, which features a clamshell design like the AYANEO Flip handheld. Inside of these systems, we have the Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" APU. GPD has also said that the WIN Mini, WIN 4 2023, and WIN Max 2 2023 will all be upgraded simultaneously.

ITHome also reports that alongside the new WIN Mini being upgraded to the Ryzen 7 8840U APU, it will "also receive a major hardware update". We should expect the updated models with the R7 8840U APU in Q1 2024, so there's only a few more months to wait.