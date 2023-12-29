Sony announces CES 2024 attendance, Honda-partnered EV likely to show up

Sony Group officially confirms its attendance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 where it will show off more of its EV in partnership with Honda.

Sony Group will be in attendance at the Consumer Electronics (CES) 2024 expo, but we may not get PlayStation news.

Sony has solidified its CES 2024 plans and will hold a press conference on January 8, 2024 at 5PM PST/8PM EST. The company hasn't outlined the full extent of the technology it will show at the event, but the announcement does mention Sony Honda Mobility being on the stage.

Sony has partnered with auto-maker Honda to create Afeela, a new EV concept that converges the strengths of both companies: Sony's consumer electronics, entertainment, and sensor tech with Honda's 60 years of vehicle expertise. The electric vehicle has a sort of IoT ecosystem where touchscreens replace all components, switches, and dials; the car looks to be mostly digital in regard to human interfacing.

Afeela also plays PlayStation 5 games...via PlayStation Plus streaming. The last time Sony talked about Afeela, the car was said not to include a fully-fledged PlayStation 5 console within it.

There's also a slim chance that Sony will talk about new PlayStation products. It's highly likely that CES 2024 will be used for more higher-end product announcements outside of games, and that the PlayStation games, hardware, and accessories shown at the event will include things that everyone already knows about.