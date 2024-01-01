The GeForce RTX 4090 D for China is 5% slower with fewer CUDA Cores and the same 24 GB of VRAM

Specs and details for NVIDIA's redesigned GeForce RTX 4090 D for China emerge with the product now officially listed, with shipments to commence soon.

Published
2 minutes & 16 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 D is the company's flagship Ada Lovelace GPU for the Chinese market after the existing GeForce RTX 4090 was effectively banned from sale for being too powerful to sell in the region. The GeForce RTX 4090 D complies with all current US government export rules and regulations for selling GPU hardware in the region - and it's launching this month.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 D for China was designed to meet new US government regulations.
And with that, NVIDIA has updated its GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up with a new entry outlining the GeForce RTX 4090 D specs. In a statement provided to the press, NVIDIA confirms that the GeForce RTX 4090 D is only 5% slower than the existing GeForce RTX 4090 for gaming and creative workloads.

NVIDIA also confirms that it extensively engaged with the US government when developing the GeForce RTX 4090 D.

The RTX 4090 D retains the same memory make-up, with 24 GB of GDDR6X on a 384-bit wide memory bus. The redesigned GPU also features the same boost clock frequency of 2.52 GHz, with the big difference coming from a CUDA Core count reduction to 14,592 from 16,384.

A 12% reduction also means the overall power rating of the new GeForce RTX 4090 D has been reduced to 425W - with reports indicating that there will be no OC models or overclock-action available on these revised cards. It's a move that makes sense when you factor in that it has been designed to fall within US government regulations.

The GeForce RTX 4090 D has fewer CUDA Cores and a reduced TGP of 425W.
Interestingly, the GeForce RTX 4090 D features a slight base clock speed increase to 2.28 GHz from 2.23 GHz.

Regarding in-game performance, the GeForce RTX 4090 is so far ahead of the pack that even a 5% reduction in performance still makes it the clear winner for high-end 4K gaming in 2024. With availability in China starting this month, the new GeForce RTX 4090 D carries a price tag of ￥12,999 or roughly $1,836 USD.

NVIDIA's new listing indicates that there won't be a Founders Edition model coming (not that we were expecting one with January set to receive no less than three new SUPER GPUs), so dimensions, weight, and cooling will vary from model to model. On that front, companies are expected to repurpose existing GeForce RTX 4090 designs due to how close the redesign is to the original's specs.

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.cn, theverge.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

