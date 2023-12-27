MSI prepares new AMD and Intel motherboards with new ATX12VO standard

MSI prepares new AMD and Intel motherboards with the upgraded ATX12VO standard, moving from the 24-pin power connector to a smaller 10-pin connector.

MSI is currently cooking its new 2024 motherboards, with HardwareLuxx reporting the company has new 2024 motherboards ready for both AMD and Intel users with the new ATX12VO standard.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ATX12VO standard started a few years ago and will replace the huge 24-pin power connector we've all been using for years now with a smaller, more compact 10-pin power connector. Not only is the new ATX12VO power connector smaller, but it also has benefits in 12V power delivery into motherboards.

MSI talked about its new 2024 motherboards with HardwareLuxx, the company talked up its new "Project Zero" motherboards, which have power and interface connectivity on the opposite side. They're sleek boards, and I wish more motherboard makers would do a similar thing on their boards.

The new ATX12VO standard offers improved efficiency of DC power conversion, which paves the way for the motherboard to transition from 12 volts to 3.3 and 5 volts. Normally the power supply does this, but an ATX12VO-based motherboard, like the ones MSI has in development, will move it to the motherboard... making it possible for power supply manufacturers to have cost-effective PSUs in the future.

We should see the new ATX12VO standard offering a 30% improvement in power efficiency, and a 23% reduction in power consumption under load, while the smaller ATX12VO power connector paves the way for new form factor motherboards and systems.

MSI has its new PRO H610M 12VO motherboard ready for Intel LGA1700 socket processors and the PRO B650 12VO motherboard ready for AMD's new AM5 socket in development. MSI is also making a new 12V power supply that will be ready to go with the new power standard and these new motherboards.

HardwareLuxx got some eyes-on on a new fully-built system with an FSP-branded ATX12VO power supply, where a small PC can still be had with a gigantic graphics card inside. Can't wait to see more of this in 2024.