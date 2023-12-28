LG's smart home AI agent is a cutting-edge robot that can engage in complex conversations

LG is leveraging AI to enhance its vision of the smart home of the future, one where cute robotic companions can sit down and talk to you.

As part of LG's "Zero Labor Home" vision, the company has announced a new cutting-edge robotic smart home Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent that can move, learn, comprehend, and engage in complex conversations. Don't let the cute robotic animal look fool you; LG is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to develop this new AI agent as a smart solution to enhance "users' daily lives."

The new LG smart home AI agent.

For something small and "cute," LG has opted not to refer to it as a robot or even give it a name. The press release refers to the new AI-powered technology as the 'LG smart home AI agent.' Perhaps this is a way to differentiate it from popular robotic pets like Sony's Aibo Robot Dog.

Even though the two-legged design with wheels is in line with robotic pets or companions we've seen in the past, LG's AI agent has the intelligence to interact with users while expressing itself through movements.

Function-wise, LG describes it as a mobile smart home hub that can connect with compatible smart appliances and devices. The Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform adds AI features like face and user recognition, supported by its built-in camera, speaker, and multiple sensors. In addition to this, it can gather real-time environmental data covering temperature, humidity, and even air quality.

The AI agent can even act as a security guard, though on that front, it's more of an 'alert the authorities' security guard. It can detect mood, and when greeting a user when they return home, it can select the right music or content to 'suit their mood.'

"Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home."

LG will be on hand at CES 2024 from January 9-12, and the smart home AI agent will be at the company's booth.