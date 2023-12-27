ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: powered by AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 'Hawk Point' APU

ASUS is working on a next-gen ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop powered by AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 8945HS 'Hawk Point' APU, Mini-LED display, and more.

ASUS will have a lot to show off at CES 2024 early next year, including its new ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which rocks AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" APU.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with the Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" APU (source: Geekbench)

The next-gen ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has shown up on Geekbench as the ROG Zephyrus G14 GA403UV, seeing ASUS and AMD team up once again for a new gaming laptop. The current-gen ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop (model GA402) features a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

There's also a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 14-inch Mini-LED display for that gorgeous monitor goodness, as well as a high-end cooling system featuring vapor chamber cooling and liquid metal. We should expect some cooling technology upgrades with the new ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, for sure.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" APU is an easy upgrade for ASUS, as it acts as a drop-in replacement for the Ryzen 7040 series "Phoenix Point" APU that features the same 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 CPU goodness. The highest-end Hawk Point APU tops out with a default TDP configuration of between 33W and 54W.

AMD says that its new Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs have upgraded AI performance, with a huge 60% performance increase thanks to its built-in XDNA1 NPU core.

ASUS will provide the full details of not just its new ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop at CES 2024 but everything else the company has to show off. New gaming laptops, new gaming desktops, new gaming monitors, and I'm sure a few surprises in store. ASUS kicks off its "Transcendence CES 2024" event on January 9, 2024.