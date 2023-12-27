CD Projekt still not interested in being acquired: 'We value our independence'

CD Projekt executives say that there's still no plans to sell the developer-publisher: 'We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now'

CD Projekt Group still has no plans to sell the company to a larger video games firm like Sony, Microsoft, or even overseas groups like Tencent, NetEase, and Nexon.

Polish game developer-publisher CD Projekt is fiercely independent. The company has seen massive success with two mega-sellers: The Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, a sci-fi FPS that made record-breaking earnings at launch but embroiled CD Projekt in harsh controversy. Over the next 3 years after release, CD Projekt spent millions of dollars on Cyberpunk 2077's redemption arc, culminating in a series of massive updates and a fully-fledged ultimate edition with a strong expansion.

CD Projekt was very independent before hand, but after Cyberpunk 2077's turn-around, the studio has become even more maverick. Those investments took a lot of effort, money, manpower, and planning, and now that CD Projekt has successfully turned around Cyberpunk 2077, the studio is doubling down on its independence.

In a recent interview with Polish newspaper Parkiet, CD Projekt Group CEO Adam Kicinski strongly opposed selling off the company in an acquisition buyout.

"These are just rumors. We have always had a clear position, supported by the regulations included in the statute (aimed at preventing a hostile takeover). We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. "We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now, and we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. "We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. We value independence."

CD Projekt Group is currently developing a multitude of new games, including:

Project Polaris, which is a 3-part Witcher saga, and the first game is in development; Project Sirius, a new type of game from The Molasses Flood that may have multiplayer; Project Canis Majoris, a Witcher 1 remaster; and Project Orion, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 that may also have multiplayer elements.

There's also Project Hadar, which is a new all-original IP created by CD Projekt. That game is way down the line, though.

