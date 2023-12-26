This Redditor passively cooled his PC with Ryzen 7 7700X and GeForce RTX 4060

Redditor builds a passively-cooled AMD Ryzen 7 7700X + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: CPU reaches 95C, while GPU reaches 80-85C under full load.

This passively-cooled gaming system is something a Redditor did himself, passively cooling an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Redditor "Prestigious_Gate_615" posted some pictures of his custom system that's cooled by dual Noctua NH-P1 heatsinks and 3D-printed parts. The system itself features an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, 64GB of G.SKILL Flare X5 DDR5-6000 CL30 memory, and a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE graphics card.

These parts were specifically chosen for their lower power consumption and, thus: less heat output. The less heat being pumped out of the CPU and GPU means that a custom, passively cooled gaming system can be had... and it looks awesome, too.

The Redditor tweaked the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU power, lowing the TDP from its usual 115W TDP setting down to 90W TDP, resulting in temperatures of somewhere between 80C and 85C under load (depending on the load, it's higher or lower). The Ryzen 7 7700X processor was hitting its Eco Mode power setting at 88W and its thermal limit of 95C under full load.

Inside, there's an MSI B650I Edge Mini-ITX motherboard and two sticks of 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 memory from G.SKILL, operating in EXPO mode.

The 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 7700X processor and GeForce RTX 4060 were both cooled by Noctua NH-P1 coolers, with the GPU requiring a custom-designed bracket. If you wanted to do this yourself, the author has shared his 3D model that he used, so that you can do something similar on your PC, if you wanted to.

Prestigious_Gate_615 explained: "The card doesn't actually hold the heatsink, the heatsink is directly mounted to 3D printed backplate/bracket and the card is just in between. GPU backplate also provides support to the area behind the GPU die to offset the pressure there. CPU is set to eco mode at 88W PPT and reaches it's thermal limit of 95C. GPU is set to power limit at 90W and reaches 80-85C under full load, depending on the type of the load".

Hardware used:

  • CPU: Ryzen 7 7700X
  • GPU: RTX 4060, GIGABYTE Windforce OC
  • Motherboard: MSI B650I Edge Wi-Fi
  • RAM: 2x32GB G.Skill Flare X5 6000 CL30
  • SSD: 4TB Lexar NM790
  • PSU: 500W Seasonic Prime Fanless PX
  • Riser: Streacom RZ4
  • Heatsinks: 2x Noctua NH-P1
NEWS SOURCES:fanlesstech.com, videocardz.com

