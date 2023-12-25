id Software's rumored Mandalorian game may be fake

Rumor has it that Doom dev id Software is working their chaotic magic on Star Wars with a new game based on The Mandalorian, but the reports are shaky.

Rumors indicate that legendary Doom developer id Software is working on a new game based on Star Wars' popular The Mandalorian serial TV show, but there's not a lot to substantiate this claim.

Now that the 10-year Star Wars exclusivity deal with EA has ended, Disney has conscripted a wide variety of developers for new Star Wars games. Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division 2, is making Star Wars Outlaws; the French choice-and-consequence masters at Quantic Dream are working on Star Wars Eclipse; Respawn is making Jedi 3 and another shooter; and Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media is making a new ensemble-based game with Star Wars 1313's Dominic Robilliard involved in the project.

Star Wars games are all over the map right now, and rumor has it that id Software is working on its own Star Wars game. There's just one problem with this claim: No one has heard anything about it. In a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, Giant Bomb report Jeff Grubb said the reports probably weren't real.

"I've never heard anything about that, I looked into it, and still couldn't find anything. I talked to a couple of people, including a very good source. If it's real, I don't know, and that usually means it's not real," Grubb, who has a close connection with the confidential going-ons in the games industry, said on the podcast.

Shpeshal_Nick, who is also privy to inside knowledge about in-development projects, also has not heard anything about an id Software Mandalorian game.

Interestingly enough, the hulking gun-toting mandos do bear some resemblance to the mech warriors seen in Doom Eternal...but that doesn't mean id wants to make--or is making--a Star Wars Mandalorian shooter.

It's best to wait for official confirmation from the source; That being said, both Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard and Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer did tease some big things going on at id Software, but that's to be expected considering the team shipped their last mainline game in 2020.

