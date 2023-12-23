Sony expects 2023 to be a 'record-breaking year' for PlayStation

Sony management expects 2023 to deliver record-breaking results for the PlayStation video games division, driven in part by strong PS5 sell-through.

Sony Interactive Entertainment management expects 2023 to be a record year, potentially even topping last year's $26.9 billion revenue.

Thanks to a lucrative billion-dollar digital ecosystem of games, services, and content, alongside profitable consumer-grade electronics that sell tens of millions of units, Sony PlayStation has remained at the top of gaming's Big 3 for years. That could change now that Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard King.

Even still, Sony still forecasts this year to break new records. The PS5 did just reach 50 million consoles sold through to consumers, moving 14 million systems in a 9-month period--a new PlayStation record.

In a recent interview with Reuters on the PS5 sales milestone topic, PlayStation VP of sales and marketing Eric Lempel says that he's confident Sony will break some kind of record no matter where its hardware sales land.

"Given the momentum we've had in November and a lot of what we're seeing in December, just in general, we're feeling very good about sales overall. "We've done some good promotions this year. I will say we've done fewer promotions at this stage of the life-cycle than we ever have in the history of the company. "We are still pushing really hard and I think we will have a record-breaking year no matter where we end up."

Lempel's comments lack specificity as for the timeframe. Is he referring to 2023 as a calendar year, or a fiscal year? It's most likely the fiscal year, which is the period Sony tracks the performance of its business.

The company has laid plans to ship a record-breaking 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this fiscal year, which is more systems than it has ever moved before in PlayStation history.

Sony forecasts $30 billion video game revenues for FY23, which ends in March 2024.