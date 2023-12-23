Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount reportedly in talks for major merger

According to multiple sources, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are reportedly in talks for a potential merger of the two entertainment giants that could have wide-ranging consequences for the industry. Both companies themselves are products of mergers as recently as 2022 with Warner Bros.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Discovery formed from a deal between WarnerMeida and Discovery, Inc. and Paramount Global in 2019, previously known as ViacomCBS Inc. until 2022, forming from a merger of CBS Corporation and Viacom. Sources report that Paramount Global's Bob Bakish and Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav met with one another on Tuesday this week.

The CEO pair were reportedly in talks to discuss a possible merger of the two companies, though it does appear the companies would not be equal parties due to Warner Bros. Discovery being worth a whopping $29 billion and Paramount Global worth adding up to only $10 billion, just over one-third of that total.

3

Though not equal partners, the possible merger of the companies could create a powerful new entity in the entertainment industry as Warner Bros. Discovery already holds a monopoly on many prominent brands as well as Warner Bros, such as DC, HBO, and the screaming service Max, to name a few. With Paramount brands such as Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Showtime, and their streaming service Paramount+, and many others all coming under the same roof, they wouldn't necessarily benefit audiences, though.

The merger of these entertainment giants could even provoke other entertainment companies to follow suit with their very own mergers, though it is too early to tell if even these reports will become official announcements or not, the potential consequences could ripple throughout the entire entertainment industry.