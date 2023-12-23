Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount reportedly in talks for major merger

Reports indicate that Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery are currently discussing a potential merger, which would create a powerhouse company.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

According to multiple sources, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are reportedly in talks for a potential merger of the two entertainment giants that could have wide-ranging consequences for the industry. Both companies themselves are products of mergers as recently as 2022 with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount reportedly in talks for major merger 3622
Open Gallery 3

Discovery formed from a deal between WarnerMeida and Discovery, Inc. and Paramount Global in 2019, previously known as ViacomCBS Inc. until 2022, forming from a merger of CBS Corporation and Viacom. Sources report that Paramount Global's Bob Bakish and Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav met with one another on Tuesday this week.

The CEO pair were reportedly in talks to discuss a possible merger of the two companies, though it does appear the companies would not be equal parties due to Warner Bros. Discovery being worth a whopping $29 billion and Paramount Global worth adding up to only $10 billion, just over one-third of that total.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount reportedly in talks for major merger 4156
Open Gallery 3

Though not equal partners, the possible merger of the companies could create a powerful new entity in the entertainment industry as Warner Bros. Discovery already holds a monopoly on many prominent brands as well as Warner Bros, such as DC, HBO, and the screaming service Max, to name a few. With Paramount brands such as Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Showtime, and their streaming service Paramount+, and many others all coming under the same roof, they wouldn't necessarily benefit audiences, though.

The merger of these entertainment giants could even provoke other entertainment companies to follow suit with their very own mergers, though it is too early to tell if even these reports will become official announcements or not, the potential consequences could ripple throughout the entire entertainment industry.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$38.99$54.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2023 at 7:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:axios.com, screenrant.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags