Windows 11 gamers take note: ASRock is the first to support Dynamic Lighting for RGB devices

Good news, gamers - ASRock is the first motherboard maker to introduce RGB lighting sync support for Windows 11's smart new Dynamic Lighting feature.

Windows 11 got a pretty nifty feature this year in the form of Dynamic Lighting controls which provide a centralized hub to cater for all the devices with RGB lighting attached to your PC - and ASRock now supports this.

The new Dynamic Lighting hub in Windows 11 (Image Credit: ASRock/Microsoft)

Naturally, a new feature is all well and good, but not much use until vendors support the functionality, so it's good to see a motherboard manufacturer come forward in this respect with Dynamic Lighting.

ASRock announced that its motherboards now support the Dynamic Lighting hub, which allows for all your (supported) RGB lighting to be synced via Windows - thus avoiding having to install multiple pieces of software to configure your lighting.

The functionality is now available with the latest beta firmware (so officially, it's still in testing).

The company wrote:

"ASRock leads the industry in supporting Microsoft's Dynamic Lighting feature, a pioneering step in motherboard RGB lighting synchronization support. To enable the Dynamic Lighting feature, users are required to update their Windows 11 OS to the 23H2 version and install the Beta firmware which can be downloaded from the ASRock official website.

"Once activated, users can control the motherboard LED lighting, RGB gaming mice, keyboards, and other RGB lighting devices via Windows 11 OS."

Windows 11's Dynamic Lighting hub allows you to quickly adjust the brightness of all supported lights, and the effects shown, while helping to keep system bloat down by not having to install separate utilities from different hardware vendors as noted.

Microsoft is working on various fronts to reduce bloat in Windows 11 of late, giving users the ability to uninstall some default apps, for example. Some users - those in Europe - are even getting the option to ditch the Edge browser, a move that many folks are hoping will see a wider rollout.