AMD and Intel next-gen motherboards rumored to be arriving in Q3 2024

AMD has its 700 series motherboards incoming, whereas Intel has a whole new platform with the 800 series and a new socket for Arrow Lake CPUs.

AMD and Intel are both aiming to release their next-gen motherboards in Q3 of 2024, a new rumor reckons.

Wccftech spotted the chatter from the grapevine which is the Chinese board channel forums, a source of many hardware-related leaks, but one we should be fairly skeptical around.

We're told that AMD's 700 series motherboard should debut in the third quarter of next year, still using the AM5 chipset - as we know that Team Red has pledged to support AM5 until through 2025, and perhaps beyond that some way.

These will be updates to current 600 series motherboards (X670, B650, A620) and will arrive alongside Zen 5 CPUs (using the same socket as Zen 4 chips, of course).

Matters are rather different for Intel's next iteration of motherboards, as the 800 series means a new socket (LGA 1851) for incoming Arrow Lake CPUs. Again, those chips shouldn't be too far off the motherboards arriving - in Q3, as per this rumor - though we have doubts whether desktop Arrow Lake may not pitch up until later in the year.

Intel will be launching Z890, H860 and H810 motherboard models as its next-gen products (and will usher in support for DDR5-6400 memory).

Great things are expected from Intel's Arrow Lake, but equally, there's a fair bit of hype that has been stoked around Zen 5, too - though not quite to the same extent as the anticipation ratcheted up for Team Blue's next-gen CPUs.

That noted, AMD may have a key advantage in the next-gen processor battle, and that's the rumor mill believing that Zen 5 (which could be Ryzen 8000, or 9000) is likely to launch first - and those Ryzen chips will look very powerful compared to Raptor Lake Refresh.