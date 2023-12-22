TT Show Episode 16 - Intel Core Ultra launch, PS5 Pro, Next-Gen Xbox, Twitch nudity, and more!

The TT Show Episode 16 is not only the first-ever holiday episode for The TT Show but also the last one for 2023. As always, it's stacked with all of the latest news from the world of tech, gaming, and science, with Jak and Kosta festively giving their thoughts on each topic. This week's big topics include the recent Intel Core Ultra launch and what that means for the mobile CPU space.
The duo also mentions the recent revelation that Intel will create its own Frame Generation to compete against NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3. And in the world of game performance Jak and Kosta also discuss the new revelation that Sony is looking at developing their own AI-powered DLSS 3 tech for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro launch.
Then there's the ongoing AI war between AMD and NVIDIA, as the two companies fight over who has the most powerful AI GPU, the ongoing rumors surrounding a foldable iPad, Twitch's back and forth over what it will allow and won't allow on the platform, supercomputer brains, and Valve's awesome Christmas-inspired way it's dealing with Dota 2 cheaters.
And more! So join us for this festive edition of The TT Show.
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: Valve's Dota 2 holiday update hands out 'Lump of Coal' gifts banning thousands of accounts
- Read more: Intel has its own XeSS Frame Generation tech in development called 'ExtraSS'
- Read more: NVIDIA fires back at AMD saying its new MI300X chip is faster than its H100 GPU, it isn't
- Read more: AMD MI300X vs NVIDIA H100 battle heats up, AMD says it does have the 'performance advantage'
- Read more: Intel Core Ultra is finally here, and it powers over 230 of the 'world's first AI PCs'
- Read more: Intel Core Ultra 7 165H faster for PC gaming and up to 50% more efficient than Ryzen 7 7840U
- Read more: PS5 Pro to use custom Sony raytracing acceleration tech, Pro specs not finalized
- Read more: Next-gen Xbox coming in 2026, may have dedicated AI acceleration via NPU processor
- Read more: Twitch announces its allowing twerking, pole dancing, and 'artistic nudity'
- Read more: Twitch walks back 'artistic nudity' policy that allowed sexual content
- Read more: Apple is considering launching a foldable iPad, but one problem needs to be solved first
- Read more: World first supercomputer designed to simulate a human brain to be turned on
- Read more: NASA's iconic spacecraft launched in 1977 can't phone home anymore
- Read more: Tesla officially unveils robot 'Optimus Gen 2' that looks and moves like a human
- Read more: NASA scientists left scratching their heads after analysing asteroid samples
- Read more: Elgato Facecam Pro Webcam Review - Streaming Perfection
- Read more: Elgato Prompter Review - A game changer for content creators