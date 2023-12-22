TT Show Episode 16 - Intel Core Ultra launch, PS5 Pro, Next-Gen Xbox, Twitch nudity, and more!

It's the TT Show's holiday episode and the final one before for 2023, but don't worry Jak and Kosta will be back next year - just in time for CES 2024.

The TT Show Episode 16 is not only the first-ever holiday episode for The TT Show but also the last one for 2023. As always, it's stacked with all of the latest news from the world of tech, gaming, and science, with Jak and Kosta festively giving their thoughts on each topic. This week's big topics include the recent Intel Core Ultra launch and what that means for the mobile CPU space.

The duo also mentions the recent revelation that Intel will create its own Frame Generation to compete against NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3. And in the world of game performance Jak and Kosta also discuss the new revelation that Sony is looking at developing their own AI-powered DLSS 3 tech for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro launch.

Then there's the ongoing AI war between AMD and NVIDIA, as the two companies fight over who has the most powerful AI GPU, the ongoing rumors surrounding a foldable iPad, Twitch's back and forth over what it will allow and won't allow on the platform, supercomputer brains, and Valve's awesome Christmas-inspired way it's dealing with Dota 2 cheaters.

And more! So join us for this festive edition of The TT Show.

