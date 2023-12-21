AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 'Hawk Point' leaked benchmarks put it slightly ahead of Ryzen 9 7940HS

The new AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 'Hawk Point' is around the corner and leaked benchmarks show performance is only slightly better than the flagship Phoenix Point.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G "Hawk Point" desktop APU is set to launch next year, and with integrated 12 Compute Unit RDNA 3 Radeon 780M graphics, it will shake up the mini and tiny PC gaming market. It's the new flagship of the Ryzen 7 8000 Series, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz.

In addition to the sort of GPU power that's more than capable of running modern titles with decent fidelity and performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G will make use of AMD's latest AM5 socket - so it can be paired with fast DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 storage options.

It will also be able to use the new DDR5 update for AM5, where 64GB modules can stack up to a whopping 256GB capacity. That said, the big difference between AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and the laptop Ryzen 9 7940HS "Phoenix Point" APU is the upgraded NPU for AI - which is probably why this new leaked Geekbench benchmark result puts the "Hawk Point" lead over "Phoenix Point" in the single-digit realm.

The Geekbench ML Score covering the ONNX DirectML test result score of 5255 makes it "slightly better" than the laptop Ryzen 9 7940HS APU. However, this is a single benchmark, and we don't know if the benchmark used the NPU. On the NPU side, the 8700G offers 16 TOPS versus the 10 TOPS of the Ryzen 9 7940HS, so AI has a definite benefit.

In addition to outperforming the 7940HS, this result also puts it ahead of the new Intel Core Ultra 155H, which also features dedicated AI hardware.

With Zen 4 cores, "Hawk Point" and the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is a refresh instead of a brand-new slice of architecture. That will arrive with its successor, "Kraken Point," which will use the new Zen 5 architecture and feature RDNA 3.5 graphics and upgraded XDNA2 AI hardware.