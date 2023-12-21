Windows Mixed Reality is no more, as Microsoft adds it to the OS's 'deprecated features' list

Windows Mixed Reality has been added to the list of features that are going to be removed from Windows, which means there won't be a Microsoft HoloLens 3.

Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Windows Mixed Reality, which debuted with the Microsoft HoloLens device, was set to be a big thing back in 2017 - with companies like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo all set to make devices that would bring mixed reality to Windows 10 and even the Xbox One. Unlike Virtual Reality (or VR), Mixed Reality offers pass-through to blend what you see in the real-world with the virtual.

Early Windows Mixed Reality headsets featured LCDs with a per-eye resolution of 1440 x 1440, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and inside-out tracking. As seen in the video above, the pitch for Windows Mixed Reality was to transform the modern office into this virtual playspace to boost creativity and productivity.

Fast forward to December 2023, and Windows Mixed Reality has been added to the list of deprecated features in Windows. The platform for Mixed Reality apps and games never really took off, so we're not surprised. But this does signal that Microsoft is essentially abandoning VR and Mixed Reality - for now.

"Windows Mixed Reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. This deprecation includes the Mixed Reality Portal app, and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta."

This also means we probably won't get a Microsoft HoloLens 3, the company's flagship Mixed Reality headset. It leaves the field open for companies like Meta and Apple to take the lead - with the new Meta Quest 3 featuring impressive Mixed Reality technology and features and Apple's Vision Pro set to blend VR, MR, and AR when it launches next year.

Windows Mixed Reality is no more, as Microsoft adds it to the OS's 'deprecated features' list 02
Open Gallery 2

However, it's important to note that this doesn't mean Microsoft is backing out of the VR and Mixed Reality space, as it has recently partnered with Meta to bring Mixed Reality-enhanced Xbox Cloud Gaming and Office support to the Quest.

Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest 3 128GB- Breakthrough Mixed Reality - Powerful Performance - Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.99$499.00$499.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/21/2023 at 6:42 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:learn.microsoft.com, tomshardware.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags