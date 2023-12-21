NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' GPUs ready to launch in Q4 2024

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' GPUs will be 'ready to launch' in Q4 2024 if NVIDIA wanted to, depends on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs will be ready to rock and roll by this time next year, according to the very latest leaks.

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, Tom's sources have said that NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs will be "ready for launch" in Q4 2024... if NVIDIA wants to. Why is that? It will depend on how the GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPUs are selling at that point and how AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture is shaping up.

NVIDIA will reportedly be making a "big deal" about the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and their efficiency, rocking along on TSMC's updated 3nm process node. We should expect some big power savings, higher clock speeds, and a huge performance upgrade over the current-gen RTX 40 series GPUs.

The new RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs will be the perfect addition to Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPU platform that will be ready right around the same time, and AMD's next waves of Strix APUs that will be lighting up next-gen gaming laptops in early 2025.

MLID's sources teased: "Blackwell is being prepared to be ready for launch in Q4 2024 if we want to. Whether or not we do depends on how Ada sales are doing, and how competitive we believed RDNA 4 will be during the holiday season".

They continued: "But no matter what, we are currently planning to make a big deal about RTX 5000 efficiency at CES 2025. So, either way we will be launching next-gen by the start of 2025".

"As for performance, Blackwell's rasterization uplift over Ada will not be as impressive as Ampere to Ada. However, the RTX 4090 was cut down by more than 10%, so it's plausible we could make the 5090"feel"like a similar uplift if we felt threatened".