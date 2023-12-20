Intel's apparently on track to launch Battlemage GPUs in 2024

A slide from an Intel presentation shows that Battlemage graphics cards are coming in 2024, though there's still a slight element of doubt.

Intel is on track to launch its next-gen graphics cards (Xe2, or Battlemage) next year, or that's seemingly the case going by a slide that's just been aired.

We can expect decent mid-range graphics cards from Battlemage if the rumors are right (Image Credit: Intel)

Wccftech picked up on the slide which was shown at a Japanese press event (launching Meteor Lake processors for laptops) as flagged by 4Gamer.net.

It shows a roadmap and the discrete GPU range for Intel Arc, both this year and next, with Battlemage clearly shown in the 2024 timeframe.

Since Wccftech published its article, we should note that Intel pointed out that the translation actually reads that Battlemage will be out from '2024 onwards,' so technically, that could be any time in the future.

However, it appears to be a sizeable hint that next year is when the 2nd-generation GPUs will debut, and that's what the rumor mill already expects, so it makes sense in that respect.

There's plenty of excitement about Battlemage being a good step forward for Intel's Arc graphics cards, in both desktop PCs and with mobile GPUs for laptops.

While doubts have been expressed about Battlemage in the past - and whether Intel might cut its ambitions right back with Xe2, and only launch low-end GPUs with the range - that chatter has turned more positive of late.

More recent rumors suggest that Battlemage could end up much like Alchemist, with its top products competing competently in the mid-range, so it wouldn't be a case of budget releases only.

Time will tell, although at this point - with rumors around Battlemage still seeming rather vague - it feels like it might not be until later in 2024 that we see these next-gen graphics cards from Intel. Barring any major hurdles that could delay the release of the GPUs further, of course.