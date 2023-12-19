PlayStation first-party game sales: Bloodborne at 7.5 million as of early 2022

New leaks offer a rare opportunity to update first-party Sony game sales, with lesser-reported games like Bloodborne have actually sold many millions.

New first-party PlayStation games sales data has leaked as part of the Insomniac Games data breach.

Sony's Insomniac Games development studio recently suffered a ransomware attack that has exposed over 1TB of confidential information, including employee records, the terms and license deals of upcoming games, budgets, costs, and ROI info, and a goldmine of sales data.

The sales data provides an interesting snapshot of how well certain games have sold, including Days Gone, which moved 7.3 million copies as of early-ish 2022. Bloodborne is one of the older games on the list, and Sony is famous for not providing updated sales figures for the game. The leak finally reveals that Bloodborne has sold nearly 7.5 million copies as of early 2022.

The following video game sales figures are based on older, outdated information, but the volume numbers do give investors, analysts, and consumers an idea of how well certain first-party PlayStation games have performed. We'd like to stress that the follow info pre-dates March 2022, which coincides with the tail-end of Sony's FY21 timeline.

Sony has not officially announced or revealed some of these numbers so be sure to keep that in mind when browsing the data. It's unknown exactly why certain games like Bloodborne are not updated when Sony publishes its first-party game sales data in quarterly reports, however the bulk of the info, including data on Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon, and The Last of Us, was already known beforehand.

Sony has yet to comment on the recent data breach at Insomniac Games.