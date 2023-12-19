X-Men games exclusive to Sony PlayStation until 2035 as part of Marvel deal

Sony has secured multi-year exclusivity for X-Men games as part of Insomniac's big contract for Marvel-based games, includes Wolverine and others.

It appears that Sony has secured multi-year exclusivity for X-Men games as part of its contract with Marvel.

It's no secret that Sony Interactive Entertainment has exclusive rights to make Spider-Man games and films, but the Japanese entertainment giant has also negotiated game exclusivity on the X-Men franchise as well.

New details exposed in the recent Insomniac Games leak reveals sensitive and confidential details of the studio's deal with Marvel, specifically for the X-Men license. According to Powerpoint slide, which we cannot show, Sony will acquire and retain exclusivity for X-Men games for the next 12 years, until 2035. Other studios can release games with X-Men characters in them, but it appears that no one can make games principally set around the X-Men besides Insomniac Games.

We won't be providing links to the breached data nor will we be quoting the information verbatim. Remember that this information was acquired as part of an illegal ransomware attack on Insomniac Games' database.

As part of the multi-year deal, Insomniac Games plans to release its contractually-obligated slate of X-Men games by the end of the timeline across PlayStation consoles and PC. The studio has plans to develop and launch multiple X-Men titles, the leaks have shown.

Insomniac has only revealed a single game in this lineup so far, Wolverine, which is set to launch in 2026.

Neither Insomniac Games nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have officially responded to the recent ransomware leaks, however industry figures are emploring gamers not to share the ill-acquired information and perpetuate the harm inflicted on Sony, Insomniac, and Marvel.