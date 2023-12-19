Insomniac Games data released by hackers, includes unannounced games, budgets, and more

Hackers have leaked and revealed confidential information about Insomniac Games, including budgets, employee data, and info on upcoming games and more.

One of Sony's premiere video game studios has suffered a big data breach, and lots of info has been leaked out into the wild.

A bit ago, Insomniac Games was hacked by Rhysida ransomware and the studio's stolen data was put up for auction. Now Insomniac's data has been released, revealing practically everything about the studio past or present via 1.3 million stolen files.

The data includes information about new games like Wolverine, as well as extremely sensitive financial information that offers dollar value on budgets, returns on investment, profit margins, and the general cost of operations. Insomniac's full game slate has also been leaked, confirming some interesting titles that had been (and are) in development. The leaks highlight the games that Insomniac is currently working on, and plans to work on, from now until 2030 or thereabouts.

Neither Insomniac Games nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have officially commented on the leaks, however Sony Corp did say that it was investigating a potential data breach as of last week.

This massive treasure trove of ill-gotten revelations comes just a few months after Microsoft's secretive gaming plans were accidentally unearthed in the FTC v Microsoft trial. A full CSR (customer solutions review) document had accidentally been attached to one of the public Microsoft court exhibits, revealing key information about Microsoft's upcoming plans including its thoughts on a next-gen Xbox console, new hardware and accessories, and key figures on its revenue schemes, business models, and overall revenue/accountability margins.

Similar data has also been leaked as part of this disastrous data breach for Sony and Insomniac Games.

